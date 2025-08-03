Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on October 1st

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a 2.8% increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IMO opened at C$114.90 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$82.98 and a 52-week high of C$118.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$108.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.11.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

