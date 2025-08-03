Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 on September 10th

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $109.13. The firm has a market cap of $472.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

