Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Price

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 105.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

