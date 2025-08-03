HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s Why

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 114,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 322,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 10.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $257.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after buying an additional 216,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 522,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 355,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

