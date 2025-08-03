Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 2,688,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,373 shares.The stock last traded at $137.65 and had previously closed at $129.01.

Specifically, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. The trade was a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Align Technology Trading Up 5.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.39.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 33,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

