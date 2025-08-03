GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 740,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,072,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).
GS Chain Stock Up 5.3%
The company has a market cap of £2.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.75.
About GS Chain
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GS Chain
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.