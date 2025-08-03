Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.08.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $251.91 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

