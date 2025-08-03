UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Price

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,598,000 after buying an additional 409,466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,861,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,975,000 after buying an additional 555,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,130,000 after buying an additional 426,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,528,000 after buying an additional 260,218 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

