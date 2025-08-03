Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.440-3.510 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.720 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $94.11 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. The trade was a 35.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Church & Dwight stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

