Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. On average, analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 3.0%

SMBC opened at $52.47 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMBC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $563,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,768.10. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $730,009. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 122.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

