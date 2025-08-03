NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX) Short Interest Up 2,266.9% in July

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,390,000 shares, anincreaseof2,266.9% from the June 30th total of 819,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,321.12. This represents a 76.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 20.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,152,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 187,848 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NCR Voyix by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 294,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VYX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

