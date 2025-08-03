Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Up 1,833.3% in July

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,400 shares, anincreaseof1,833.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Trading Down 6.5%

NASDAQ:FDIG opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

