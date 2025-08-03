LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries stock. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

