LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 7.8%
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $99.36.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
