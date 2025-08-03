Shift4 Payments (FOUR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Shift4 Payments to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $967.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $102.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the sale, the director owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,141.76. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shift4 Payments stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. ( NYSE:FOUR Free Report ) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

