JMP Securities Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $130.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.1%

HOOD opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $113.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,476.94. The trade was a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,026,690 shares of company stock worth $257,160,102 over the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 117.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 124,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 62.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $1,927,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

