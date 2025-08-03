Axos Financial’s (AX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after purchasing an additional 276,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

