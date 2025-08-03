Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 148,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

