TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Announces Earnings Results

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

NYSE TXNM opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.10. TXNM Energy has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXNM Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TXNM Energy stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.32% of TXNM Energy worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

