TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Announces Earnings Results

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE TXNM opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.10. TXNM Energy has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $57.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TXNM Energy stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.32% of TXNM Energy worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
