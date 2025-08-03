Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $193.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Generac has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Generac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

