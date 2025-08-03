Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $2.78 Million in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.09% of BrightSpring Health Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 429,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTSG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BTSG stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $11,567,520.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 2,100,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $44,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,096,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,587,527.55. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,919,941 shares of company stock worth $337,025,856 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.