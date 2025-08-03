Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 13,456 Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,456 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investments during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 65,194 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 44.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investments Price Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $9.80 on Friday. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

Two Harbors Investments ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of ($18.12) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($23.29) million. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.9%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -43.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Two Harbors Investments Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

