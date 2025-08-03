Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LTH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of LTH opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.73. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.60%. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $517,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,200.14. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,198,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 200,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 177,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

