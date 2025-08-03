Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Thomson Reuters Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRI opened at $201.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.77.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
