Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRI opened at $201.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

