Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Nvni Group Stock Down 6.3%

Nvni Group stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Nvni Group has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Get Nvni Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nvni Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVNI. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nvni Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Nvni Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nvni Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nvni Group during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nvni Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nvni Group Company Profile

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.