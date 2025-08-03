Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZYBT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZYBT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Zhengye Biotechnology Stock Performance
Zhengye Biotechnology stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Zhengye Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.
About Zhengye Biotechnology
