Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

SKWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,116.63. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2,223.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.