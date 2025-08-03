Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Shares of Mobix Labs stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Mobix Labs has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 386.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,454.69%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter.
Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.
