Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Mobix Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Mobix Labs stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Mobix Labs has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Mobix Labs had a negative net margin of 386.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,454.69%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mobix Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOBX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Mobix Labs by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobix Labs by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mobix Labs by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 788,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 758,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

