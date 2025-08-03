SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.
SKYX stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -3,533.23. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 3,407.81% and a negative net margin of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.
