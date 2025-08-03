SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

SKYX stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -3,533.23. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 3,407.81% and a negative net margin of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SKYX Platforms by 3,081,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SKYX Platforms by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,245 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

