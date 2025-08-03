Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 606.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ventas by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,133,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,184,000 after acquiring an additional 335,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,487,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ventas by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,463,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 509,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,318,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,307,000 after buying an additional 386,321 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 157.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $967,796.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,271.04. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,700 shares of company stock worth $22,776,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

