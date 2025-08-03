Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 844 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,487 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 924,353 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $17,880,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $15,050,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

