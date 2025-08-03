Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TECH stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

