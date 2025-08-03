Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

