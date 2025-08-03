Critical Review: Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) vs. Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Freenet has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freenet and Ondas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freenet $2.68 billion 1.50 $267.09 million $2.12 15.99 Ondas $7.19 million 54.94 -$38.01 million ($0.58) -3.79

Freenet has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freenet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Ondas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freenet and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freenet 2 3 1 0 1.83 Ondas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ondas has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.73%. Given Ondas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Freenet.

Profitability

This table compares Freenet and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freenet N/A N/A N/A Ondas -412.92% -232.07% -47.40%

About Freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle. This segment also provides network-independent services and tariffs; tariffs of the network operators on the basis of the network operator contracts; and freenet Internet, an app-based Internet product. The TV and Media segment is involved in the planning, project management, construction, operation, service, and marketing services for broadcast-related solutions for business clients in the broadcasting and media sectors; and the provision of services to end users in the field of DVB-T2 and IPTV. The Other/Holding segment offers portal services, such as e-commerce/advertising services; payment services; various digital products and entertainment formats for downloading and displaying, as well as use on mobile devices; communication development solutions, IT services, and other services; narrowband voice services; data services; and distribution services. The company provides its services under the klarmobil.de, freenetmobile.de, Dr.SIM, freenet MOBILE, FUNK, freenet FLEX, freenet, freenet TV, waipu.tv, freenet VIDEO, freenet.de, freenet BASICS, freenet ENERGY, freenet BUSINESS, CARMADA, MEDIA BROADCAST, vitrado.de, and The Cloud brands. It sells its products through electronics stores, as well as online sales. freenet AG was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

