Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 265.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,270 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,439,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,256,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,241,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of EUFN opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

