Reviewing Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 284.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Mountain Finance pays out 128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Mountain Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and New Mountain Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 1 1 0 0 1.50 New Mountain Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. New Mountain Finance has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 12.38% 15.05% 6.64% New Mountain Finance 29.84% 10.57% 4.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and New Mountain Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $434.37 million 2.98 $62.87 million $0.45 24.56 New Mountain Finance $371.67 million 3.02 $113.44 million $1.00 10.42

New Mountain Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Goldman Sachs BDC. New Mountain Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goldman Sachs BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Goldman Sachs BDC on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities. In some cases, its investments may also include equity interests. It targets energy, engineering and consulting services, specialty chemicals and materials, trading companies and distributors, commercial printing, diversified support services, education services, environmental and facilities services, office services and supplies, media, distributors, health care services, health care facilities, application software, business services, systems software, federal services, distribution and logistics, interactive home entertainment, telecommunication services, hydroelectric power generation, electric power generation by fossil fuels, electric power generation by nuclear fuels, health care technology, and security and alarm services. The fund seeks to invest in United States of America. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $125 million per transaction. The firm invests through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $200 million. The fund seeks a majority stake in its portfolio companies.

