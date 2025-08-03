Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,670,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.8%
BATS:NUSC opened at $40.47 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Is PG&E an AI Power Play? Why Options Traders Are Betting Big
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/28 – 08/01
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.