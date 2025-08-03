Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,670,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.8%

BATS:NUSC opened at $40.47 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.