Critical Analysis: Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) vs. BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) and BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and BRF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A BRF 6.29% 22.05% 6.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greencore Group and BRF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 BRF 0 2 0 1 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BRF has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 280.89%. Given BRF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRF is more favorable than Greencore Group.

4.8% of BRF shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greencore Group and BRF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $2.29 billion 0.67 $58.72 million N/A N/A BRF $11.38 billion N/A $595.74 million $0.41 8.80

BRF has higher revenue and earnings than Greencore Group.

Dividends

Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BRF pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BRF pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Greencore Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRF has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRF beats Greencore Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings. It is also involved in the finance activities; pension funding; and property business. The company supplies its products to supermarkets, convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice, and other retailers. Greencore Group plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About BRF

BRF S.A. raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna. It produces and sells lasagna, macaroni and cheese, pies, ready-to-eat meals, pizzas, and other frozen foods; plant-based products, such as nuggets, pies, vegetables, and burgers; frozen desserts and cheese bread; margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, and pate, as well as soy meal, refined soy flour, animal feed, pet food and hatcheries. The company sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Sadia Halal, Chester, BRF Ingredients, Kidelli, Perdix, Borella, Hilal, Balance, Onefoods, Banvit, Deline, Sadia Bio, Sadia Salamitos, Sadia Veg&Tal, Sadia Livre&Lev, Sadia Hot Pocket, Perdigão Ouro, Chester Perdigão, Perdigão NaBrasa, Claybom, Biofresh, Three Dogs, Three Cats, and Gran Plus brands. It serves supermarkets, wholesalers, retail and wholesale stores, restaurants, and other institutional buyers. The company provides consultancy, administrative, marketing, and logistics services; generates and commercializes electric energy; distributes nutrients for animals; veterinary activities; road freight; and imports, exports, industrializes, and commercializes of products, as well as real estate. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. BRF S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

