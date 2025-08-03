iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Decreased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $624.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $642.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.15 and its 200 day moving average is $588.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

