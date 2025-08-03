Contrasting Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) & Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zevia PBC and Barfresh Food Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $155.05 million 1.46 -$20.00 million ($0.31) -9.81 Barfresh Food Group $10.72 million 4.12 -$2.83 million ($0.21) -13.19

Volatility and Risk

Barfresh Food Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zevia PBC. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zevia PBC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Zevia PBC has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zevia PBC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -12.58% -35.52% -23.13% Barfresh Food Group -29.00% -194.66% -79.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zevia PBC and Barfresh Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 2 0 0 2.00 Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.02%. Barfresh Food Group has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.45%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Zevia PBC.

Summary

Barfresh Food Group beats Zevia PBC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

