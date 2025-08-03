Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 202,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 69,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Down 14.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

