Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,051,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,427% from the average session volume of 68,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sarama Resources Trading Up 14.3%

The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Sarama Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.