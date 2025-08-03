WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, anincreaseof300.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ DGRE opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.78.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
