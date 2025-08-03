WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, anincreaseof300.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DGRE opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.78.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 429,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 332,107 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

