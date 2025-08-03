Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a total market capitalization of $233.29 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113,746.52 or 0.99955435 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113,509.21 or 0.99746898 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) launched on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000115 USD and is down -11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $5,428,985.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems (cheems.pet) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

