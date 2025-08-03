Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,100 shares, agrowthof330.4% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Evofem Biosciences Stock Down 2.2%
EVFM opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Evofem Biosciences
