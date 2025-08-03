Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,100 shares, agrowthof330.4% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Evofem Biosciences Stock Down 2.2%

EVFM opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

About Evofem Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.