Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Up 308.8% in July

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 163,500 shares, an increase of 308.8% from the June 30th total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lobo EV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lobo EV Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Lobo EV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Up 118.7%

Shares of LOBO opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Lobo EV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

