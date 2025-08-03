RyuJin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $905.09 Thousand (RYU)

RyuJin (RYU) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One RyuJin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, RyuJin has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RyuJin has a total market capitalization of $113.97 million and $905.09 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RyuJin

RyuJin was first traded on February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for RyuJin is ryujin.ai. RyuJin’s official message board is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth.

RyuJin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0.0000002 USD and is up 82.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $879,642.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RyuJin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RyuJin using one of the exchanges listed above.

