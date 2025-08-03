Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,400 shares, agrowthof290.4% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.
Shares of HSDT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.73. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.14.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($25.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($29.00) by $3.50. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 418.82% and a negative net margin of 3,010.14%.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
