Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2025

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,400 shares, agrowthof290.4% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDTFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 17.60% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 11.7%

Shares of HSDT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.73. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.14.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($25.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($29.00) by $3.50. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 418.82% and a negative net margin of 3,010.14%.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

