T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,961,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,702,552.80. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.08, for a total value of $16,837,027.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 646,473,564 shares in the company, valued at $155,851,846,809.12. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,555,330 shares of company stock valued at $360,568,811. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.