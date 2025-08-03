Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VEU opened at $66.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

