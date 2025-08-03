iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.38.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

